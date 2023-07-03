Odeon lifts U.S. Bancorp [USB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $33.50 during the day while it closed the day at $33.04. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM that U.S. Bancorp Releases 2023 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) commented on the results of the Federal Reserve’s Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test (DFAST) conducted in accordance with the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Based on its 2023 stress test results, the company expects to be subject to a preliminary stress capital buffer (SCB) of 2.5 percent, for the period beginning October 1, 2023, and ending on September 30, 2024. The Federal Reserve has stated that it expects to finalize the SCB for all firms by August 31, 2023. The SCB, when added to the Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) minimum of 4.5 percent, requires the company to maintain a CET1 ratio above 7 percent through this period. The company’s CET1 ratio was 8.5 percent as of March 31, 2023, under transitional regulatory capital requirements related to the current expected credit losses (CECL) methodology, well above the regulatory minimum of 4.5 percent plus our SCB, reflecting strong capital levels following the acquisition of Union Bank.

U.S. Bancorp stock has also gained 3.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USB stock has declined by -6.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.78% and lost -24.24% year-on date.

The market cap for USB stock reached $49.97 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.01M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 15112634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $42.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 44.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.69.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 10.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.57, while it was recorded at 32.60 for the last single week of trading, and 40.12 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.97. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.16.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.90. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $74,138 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 3.85%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Insider Ownership positions