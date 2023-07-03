NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Revenue clocked in at $24.78 billion, down -11.24% YTD: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] closed the trading session at $74.20 on 06/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.78, while the highest price level was $74.305. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM that NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout the remainder of June.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) today announced that members of the senior management team will participate in various investor meetings throughout the remainder of June. They plan to discuss, among other things, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners. Investors and other interested parties can access a copy of the presentation materials at www.NextEraEnergy.com/investors or www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com.

NextEra Energy, Inc.NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is America’s largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. A Fortune 200 company, NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune’s 2023 list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” recognized on Fortune’s 2021 list of companies that “Change the World” and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.24 percent and weekly performance of 0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, NEE reached to a volume of 9255768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

NEE stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.09, while it was recorded at 73.73 for the last single week of trading, and 78.18 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.80%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Insider Ownership positions