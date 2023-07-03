Needham lifts Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Riot Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] traded at a high on 06/30/23, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.82. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Riot Purchases 7.6 EH/s of Next Generation Miners From MicroBT, Manufactured in the United States.

Landmark deal includes an initial purchase of 33,280 miners to increase self-mining capacity to 20.1 EH/s upon full deployment in 2024. Agreement also includes an option to purchase up to 66,560 additional miners at same terms.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 30060826 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Riot Platforms Inc. stands at 9.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.49%.

The market cap for RIOT stock reached $2.08 billion, with 167.34 million shares outstanding and 154.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.84M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 30060826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $12.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has RIOT stock performed recently?

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.90. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -1.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 259.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 162.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.83 for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.12, while it was recorded at 11.49 for the last single week of trading, and 7.55 for the last 200 days.

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Riot Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]