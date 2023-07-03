Market cap of Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] reaches 153.24B – now what?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.54% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.10%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM that Wells Fargo Issues Statement Regarding the Federal Reserve’s Stress Test Results.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that it has completed the 2023 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) stress test process. The Company expects its stress capital buffer (SCB) to decrease to 2.9%, which represents a percentage amount of incremental capital the Company must hold above its minimum regulatory capital requirements. The Federal Reserve Board (FRB) has indicated that it will publish the Company’s final SCB by August 31, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630321124/en/.

Over the last 12 months, WFC stock rose by 7.48%. The one-year Wells Fargo & Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.59. The average equity rating for WFC stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $153.24 billion, with 3.79 billion shares outstanding and 3.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.00M shares, WFC stock reached a trading volume of 19949990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $48.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 105.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13.

WFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.49, while it was recorded at 41.45 for the last single week of trading, and 42.66 for the last 200 days.

WFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 5.68%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Insider Position Details