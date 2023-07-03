Market cap of Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] reaches 6.42B – now what?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] gained 1.52% on the last trading session, reaching $6.01 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:18 PM that Southwestern Energy Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

Disciplined capital allocation and commitment to debt reduction.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.79M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 33389763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.27. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 26.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.57 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.16, while it was recorded at 5.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.75 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]