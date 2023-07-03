Market cap of PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] reaches 74.64B – now what?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] gained 1.32% on the last trading session, reaching $66.73 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Introducing Tap to Pay for Venmo and PayPal Zettle Businesses in the U.S.

Tap to Pay enables small businesses to accept contactless payments (including cards and digital wallets) in-person, directly on their mobile devices with no additional hardware or upfront cost.

Tap to Pay is rolling out to select Venmo business profile users and will be available for all Venmo business profile users in the U.S. soon. Tap to Pay is also available to PayPal Zettle users.

PayPal Holdings Inc. represents 1.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $74.64 billion with the latest information. PYPL stock price has been found in the range of $65.75 to $66.975.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.92M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 16821229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $91.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 14.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for PYPL stock

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 7.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.01 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.50, while it was recorded at 66.26 for the last single week of trading, and 76.10 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 15.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]