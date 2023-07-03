Market cap of Macy’s Inc. [M] reaches 4.23B – now what?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.05 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sky Full of Stars: The 47th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks®, the Nation’s Largest Independence Day Celebration, Creates a Spectacle in the Sky Above New York City.

Launched from five barges positioned along the East River in Midtown, the 47th annual pyrotechnic spectacular will enchant spectators with prime viewing in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The nation’s biggest Independence Day party will fill the night sky with jaw-dropping sparkles as the 47th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® caps off Independence Day with an explosive celebration! On Tuesday, July 4th at approximately 9:25 p.m., Macy’s will begin its signature pyrotechnic salute to America, featuring an array of dazzling shells and effects that will captivate spectators live in New York City and on television from sea to shining sea. This year’s revelry will launch 60,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 26th and E. 40th Streets along the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.54M shares, M reached a trading volume of 9426482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc. [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $17.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.29.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc. [M] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.00. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 18.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.40 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.48, while it was recorded at 15.67 for the last single week of trading, and 19.02 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -5.66%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc. [M]