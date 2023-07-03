Market Analysts see Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Aurora Innovation Inc. [NASDAQ: AUR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.27%. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Aurora Releases Open-Source Autonomous Driving Dataset.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) today publicly released the Aurora Multi-Sensor Dataset, a large-scale multi-sensor dataset with localization ground truth, in collaboration with the University of Toronto.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The dataset contains rich metadata such as semantic segmentation and spans weather patterns during all four seasons, including rain, snow, overcast and sunny days, as well as different times of day, and a variety of traffic conditions. It is between one and two orders of magnitude larger than other publicly available localization datasets and can be used to develop and evaluate large-scale, long-term approaches to autonomous vehicle localization.

Over the last 12 months, AUR stock rose by 52.33%. The one-year Aurora Innovation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.67. The average equity rating for AUR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.22 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 331.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, AUR stock reached a trading volume of 16311036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 123.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

AUR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.27. With this latest performance, AUR shares gained by 108.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 153.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.04 for Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.74, while it was recorded at 2.61 for the last single week of trading, and 1.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Innovation Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1085.29 and a Gross Margin at +26.47. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2533.82.

Return on Total Capital for AUR is now -27.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.62. Additionally, AUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] managed to generate an average of -$1,013,529 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Aurora Innovation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

Aurora Innovation Inc. [AUR] Insider Position Details