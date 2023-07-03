Lilium N.V. [LILM] Is Currently 15.79 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] closed the trading session at $1.76 on 06/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.56, while the highest price level was $1.90. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 4:00 AM that FAA Issues G-1 for Lilium Jet, making Lilium only eVTOL manufacturer with EASA and FAA certification basis for a powered lift eVTOL aircraft.

G-1 award confirms Lilium’s strategy of pursuing dual certification of the Lilium Jet to enable entry into service in key markets globally.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.39 percent and weekly performance of 39.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 67.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 161.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, LILM reached to a volume of 13113541 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $2.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Lilium N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

LILM stock trade performance evaluation

Lilium N.V. [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.68. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 67.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0223, while it was recorded at 1.4980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2538 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.92.

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: Insider Ownership positions