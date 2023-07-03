Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] Stock trading around $17.22 per share: What’s Next?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $17.22 at the close of the session, up 0.12%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 11:47 AM that ArcLight Acquires an Incremental Interest in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC from Brookfield Infrastructure.

An affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC (“ArcLight”) has acquired an incremental 12.5% interest in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America LLC (“NGPL”) from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) (“Brookfield Infrastructure”). As a result of this transaction, ArcLight’s ownership in NGPL increased to 37.5% while Brookfield Infrastructure retains a 25% interest. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) continues to operate the pipeline and holds a 37.5% interest in NGPL.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Our investment in NGPL continues to be highly representative of ArcLight’s thesis in strategic natural gas infrastructure. NGPL provides critical energy reliability and security services to utilities, enables increasing electrification in the U.S. and supports the generational shift in supply-demand fundamentals driven by LNG export growth. In addition, we believe NGPL serves as a critical enabler to the future development of energy transition infrastructure. We are excited to further invest in our longstanding partnership with Kinder Morgan, a highly sophisticated operator with industry leading ESG credentials,” said Lucius Taylor, Partner at ArcLight.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.80M shares, KMI reached a trading volume of 11335603 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 38.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has KMI stock performed recently?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.51. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.43 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.80, while it was recorded at 16.95 for the last single week of trading, and 17.57 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to -6.40%.

Insider trade positions for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]