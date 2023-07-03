JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Stock trading around $145.44 per share: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] gained 1.40% or 2.01 points to close at $145.44 with a heavy trading volume of 14108566 shares. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:42 PM that JPMorgan Chase Regulatory Capital Update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) announced today that it has completed the 2023 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test process. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

The Firm also announced today that it has released the results of its company-run 2023 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association. Information can be found on the Firm’s website at www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations, 2023 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Results.

The daily chart for JPM points out that the company has recorded 9.80% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.06M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 14108566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $160.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 551.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.89.

Trading performance analysis for JPM stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.75. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.46 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 138.77, while it was recorded at 141.17 for the last single week of trading, and 132.27 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -4.33%.

An analysis of insider ownership at JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]