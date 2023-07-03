Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] moved up 2.81: Why It’s Important

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.81% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 62.34%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Joby Welcomes $100 Million Investment as It Expands Partnership With SK Telecom.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced that SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM, “SKT”), South Korea’s leading telecommunications company, is making an equity investment of $100 million in Joby, as part of an expanded partnership between the two companies.

Over the last 12 months, JOBY stock rose by 118.76%. The one-year Joby Aviation Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -33.25. The average equity rating for JOBY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.81 billion, with 605.18 million shares outstanding and 360.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, JOBY stock reached a trading volume of 29926415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $7.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.76 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

JOBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.34. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 82.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 221.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 118.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.89 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.72, while it was recorded at 8.39 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Joby Aviation Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for JOBY is now -31.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, JOBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] managed to generate an average of -$181,465 per employee.Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.40 and a Current Ratio set at 33.40.

JOBY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] Insider Position Details