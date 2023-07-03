Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] is -54.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] gained 4.20% on the last trading session, reaching $0.07 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Solectrac launches electric tractor rental program.

The company’s new electric tractor rental program will allow even more customers to experience the benefits of zero-emissions operations.

Solectrac, the first electric tractor manufacturer to offer their zero-emission products through direct sales and a certified national dealer network, is announcing the launch of its electric tractor rental program. The program will be administered through Solectrac’s dealer network and will allow customers to experience the benefits of Solectrac electric tractors on a monthly basis.

Ideanomics Inc. represents 561.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.19 million with the latest information. IDEX stock price has been found in the range of $0.07 to $0.078.

If compared to the average trading volume of 101.44M shares, IDEX reached a trading volume of 42089841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for IDEX stock

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.85. With this latest performance, IDEX shares gained by 77.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0558, while it was recorded at 0.0809 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1648 for the last 200 days.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.31 and a Gross Margin at -8.45. Ideanomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -258.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30.

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]