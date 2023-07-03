Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Stock trading around $3.43 per share: What’s Next?

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] gained 1.18% on the last trading session, reaching $3.43 price per share at the time. The company report on May 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Grab Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Q1 2023 Revenue grew 130% year-over-year to $525 million1.

Q1 2023 Loss for the period improved by 43% year-over-year to $250 million.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.34M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 10681635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.19. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 15.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

