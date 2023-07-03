Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] Revenue clocked in at $390.00 million, up 10.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DNA] traded at a high on 06/30/23, posting a 2.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.86. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 7:03 AM that Ambrosia Bio Leverages Ginkgo Enzyme Services to Develop a More Scalable Enzymatic Process for Allulose.

Ambrosia aims to make the production of allulose, a next-generation sugar replacement, more scalable and affordable.

Ambrosia Bio, an Israeli foodtech company developing novel bioprocesses for the global sugar replacement industry, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that Ambrosia Bio will leverage Ginkgo Enzyme Services, including its proprietary chassis organisms, to develop an expression strain for the scalable production of the Ambrosia Bio proprietary enzymes used for the conversion of feedstock into allulose.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11880742 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stands at 9.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.74%.

The market cap for DNA stock reached $3.68 billion, with 1.91 billion shares outstanding and 1.41 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.63M shares, DNA reached a trading volume of 11880742 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNA shares is $4.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has DNA stock performed recently?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.41. With this latest performance, DNA shares gained by 17.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.41 for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5254, while it was recorded at 1.7360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8703 for the last 200 days.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -452.56 and a Gross Margin at +44.35. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -440.63.

Return on Total Capital for DNA is now -114.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.49. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA] managed to generate an average of -$1,629,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Earnings analysis for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. go to 47.60%.

Insider trade positions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. [DNA]