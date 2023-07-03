For Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. [CYT], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CYT] gained 35.42% on the last trading session, reaching $2.60 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Cyteir Therapeutics Announces Discontinuation of CYT-0851 Development Program and Planned Liquidation and Dissolution.

Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cyteir” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CYT) today announced that it is discontinuing all development of CYT-0851, its investigational monocarboxylate transporter inhibitor, and that Cyteir’s Board of Directors has determined, after consideration of potential strategic alternatives, it is in the best interests of its shareholders to dissolve Cyteir, liquidate its assets following an orderly wind down of the Company’s operations, and return remaining cash to shareholders.

CYT-0851 was being evaluated in a Phase 1 combination study with capecitabine or gemcitabine in advanced ovarian cancer and other solid tumors. While durable responses were observed in both combination arms, the overall clinical efficacy data did not meet Cyteir’s criteria to advance the program into the next phase of clinical development. Given the resources required to identify predictive biomarkers to identify who could potentially benefit from treatment with CYT-0851, and the current financial and regulatory environment, continuation of development of CYT-0851 by Cyteir was determined not to be feasible. The Company will continue to treat patients currently enrolled in the Company’s Phase 1 combination study with capecitabine or gemcitabine prior to the effectiveness of the Company’s dissolution.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. represents 35.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $83.69 million with the latest information. CYT stock price has been found in the range of $2.2101 to $2.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 41.87K shares, CYT reached a trading volume of 10736018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. [CYT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYT shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26.

Trading performance analysis for CYT stock

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. [CYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.84. With this latest performance, CYT shares gained by 13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. [CYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 1.96 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. [CYT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.42.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.90 and a Current Ratio set at 34.90.

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. [CYT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. go to 42.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. [CYT]