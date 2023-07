Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -31.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] closed the trading session at $0.20 on 06/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.196, while the highest price level was $0.2103. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Faraday Future Secures Up to $105 Million Funding Commitment.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“FF,” “Faraday Future,” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced an additional funding commitment of $90 million plus the acceleration of an existing commitment of $15 million. The investment round is led by an existing investor, ATW Partners funds, with participation from Senyun International. These commitments come from the Company’s secured and unsecured facilities. Commitments under the unsecured facility are subject to certain closing conditions including an effective registration statement and FF stockholder approval.

This funding commitment will support the ongoing production and delivery of FF’s highly anticipated FF 91 electric vehicle and help the Company reach its long-term strategic goals, including: additional production scaling, further improvement of the sales and service system, global business development, as well as improving general day-to-day operating cash flow. Details about the financing can be found in our Form 8-K filed with the SEC today.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.11 percent and weekly performance of -11.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 87.15M shares, FFIE reached to a volume of 64037529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.86. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -18.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2462, while it was recorded at 0.2205 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4563 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FFIE is now -88.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -147.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.22. Additionally, FFIE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] managed to generate an average of -$942,097 per employee.Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Insider Ownership positions