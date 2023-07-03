DISH Network Corporation [DISH] fell -53.06% so far this year. What now?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] price plunged by -1.49 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 6:05 AM that The DISH 5G Network is Now Available to Over 70 Percent of the U.S. Population.

More than 240 million Americans now have access to DISH 5G broadband service; DISH satisfies June 14, 2023 FCC commitments.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As of June 14, DISH Wireless is offering 5G broadband1 service to over 70 percent of the U.S. population, giving more than 240 million Americans access to the very latest in connectivity technology. This marks a major milestone for DISH and the U.S. telecom industry, as we designed, built and deployed a first-of-its-kind 5G network in three years. DISH has also satisfied all other June 14, 2023 FCC commitments, including launching over 15,000 5G sites.

A sum of 10722698 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.98M shares. DISH Network Corporation shares reached a high of $6.82 and dropped to a low of $6.495 until finishing in the latest session at $6.59.

The one-year DISH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 60.91. The average equity rating for DISH stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $16.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 10.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DISH Stock Performance Analysis:

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.47. With this latest performance, DISH shares gained by 2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.77, while it was recorded at 6.45 for the last single week of trading, and 11.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DISH Network Corporation Fundamentals:

DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Insider Position Details