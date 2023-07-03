Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] fell -19.48% so far this year. What now?

Devon Energy Corporation [NYSE: DVN] closed the trading session at $48.34. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Devon Energy Publishes 2023 Sustainability Report and Climate Change Assessment Report.

“Pursuing excellence in ESG is a component of our disciplined business model designed to deliver sustainable results,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO. “We continue to enhance the transparency of our disclosures to demonstrate our efforts to protect the environment, provide for others, operate ethically, and generate long-term value for our stakeholders.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.48 percent and weekly performance of 2.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.28M shares, DVN reached to a volume of 8864665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVN shares is $61.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Devon Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Devon Energy Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

DVN stock trade performance evaluation

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, DVN shares gained by 5.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.44 for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.32, while it was recorded at 47.90 for the last single week of trading, and 58.79 for the last 200 days.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Devon Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Devon Energy Corporation [DVN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Devon Energy Corporation go to -2.94%.

Devon Energy Corporation [DVN]: Insider Ownership positions