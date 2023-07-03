Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain 44.67% so far this year. What now?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] traded at a high on 06/30/23, posting a 2.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $47.54. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of June Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss its June quarter 2023 financial results at 10 a.m. EDT, Thursday, July 13, 2023.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13317335 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Delta Air Lines Inc. stands at 3.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.40%.

The market cap for DAL stock reached $30.82 billion, with 642.72 million shares outstanding and 640.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.25M shares, DAL reached a trading volume of 13317335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $56.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAL in the course of the last twelve months was 25.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has DAL stock performed recently?

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.92. With this latest performance, DAL shares gained by 30.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.28 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.53, while it was recorded at 45.96 for the last single week of trading, and 35.36 for the last 200 days.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delta Air Lines Inc. go to 35.18%.

Insider trade positions for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]