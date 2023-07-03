Daiwa Securities slashes price target on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] – find out why.

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $43.17. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Drizly for Business Debuts Elevated Corporate Concierge Service & Suite of Premium Business-Focused Offerings.

Drizly for Business is the go-to drinks service for corporate events, gifting and restocking; newly introduced business solutions include corporate bartending services, keg deliveries, and premium wine gift sets.

Drizly, an Uber Company (NYSE: UBER), today introduced an expanded suite of business-focused offerings and an elevated Corporate Concierge service from Drizly for Business. Designed to help businesses save time, stay on budget, and leverage expert recommendations, Drizly for Business supports all corporate alcohol delivery occasions, including events, gifting, and office restocking, whether it be for employees, clients or customers.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -0.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBER stock has inclined by 38.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 75.56% and gained 74.57% year-on date.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $90.77 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 24.13M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 17405991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $50.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 92.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.21 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.54, while it was recorded at 43.65 for the last single week of trading, and 31.89 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Insider Ownership positions