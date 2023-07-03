CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] is 74.64% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] surged by $3.11 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.3799 during the day while it closed the day at $10.95. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 3:00 AM that CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Data Showing Seladelpar Treatment in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Correlates with Alleviation of Self-Reported Pruritus and Reduction in Serum IL-31 Levels.

Additional data presented at The International Liver Congress™ 2023 show clinical risk factors for PBC disease progression present in a broader population of UDCA-treated PBC patients.

Preclinical data points to need for the study of novel pathways mediated by seladelpar and their role in reducing fibrosis.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 37.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CBAY stock has inclined by 21.94% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 97.65% and gained 74.64% year-on date.

The market cap for CBAY stock reached $1.10 billion, with 97.97 million shares outstanding and 80.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, CBAY reached a trading volume of 18399345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $14.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

CBAY stock trade performance evaluation

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.74. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 21.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 284.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.37, while it was recorded at 8.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.60.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: Insider Ownership positions