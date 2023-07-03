Citigroup Inc. [C] Is Currently -0.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] traded at a low on 06/30/23, posting a -0.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $46.04. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 5:15 PM that Citi Announces 2023 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test and Stress Capital Buffer Results.

Citi announced today that it has completed the Federal Reserve’s 2023 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (“CCAR”) stress test process. The Firm’s indicative Stress Capital Buffer (“SCB”) requirement is 4.3%, up from the current 4.0%, and the Firm’s preliminary Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio regulatory requirement is 12.3%, up from the current 12.0%, effective October 1, 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, Citi’s Standardized CET1 capital ratio, which includes a 100-basis-point management buffer, stood at 13.44%, above the new regulatory requirement. The Federal Reserve will provide the Firm with its final SCB requirement by August 31, 2023, and that requirement will become effective on October 1, 2023, and will remain in effect until September 30, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15047820 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citigroup Inc. stands at 1.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for C stock reached $89.51 billion, with 1.94 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.09M shares, C reached a trading volume of 15047820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $57.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 558.35.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.64, while it was recorded at 46.24 for the last single week of trading, and 46.99 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -6.65%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]