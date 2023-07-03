Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Stock trading around $18.83 per share: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] jumped around 1.67 points on Friday, while shares priced at $18.83 at the close of the session, up 9.73%. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM that Holland America Line’s ‘Unforgettable Journeys Event’ Brings More Experiences and Significant Savings for Guests.

Event adds crew appreciation to “Have it All” premium package for eligible Fall 2023 through Spring 2024 cruises; offer valued at savings of US$115 per person, per day.

Holland America Line is making it more affordable for travelers to see the world with a new “Unforgettable Journeys Event” that includes some of the best values on cruises to five continents. Running from June 28 through July 31, 2023, the offer is available on departures from October 2023 through April 2024 and adds several popular perks and amenities to the journey.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock is now 133.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCL Stock saw the intraday high of $18.88 and lowest of $17.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.75, which means current price is +137.75% above from all time high which was touched on 06/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 39.25M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 114873007 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $16.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06.

How has CCL stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.18. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 67.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 145.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.32 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.16, while it was recorded at 16.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.18 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.19 and a Gross Margin at -11.70. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.07.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now -8.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 507.87. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 469.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.17.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]