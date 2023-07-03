Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Stock trading around $0.39 per share: What’s Next?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] loss -11.38% on the last trading session, reaching $0.39 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Canopy Growth Announces Equitization of C$12.5 Million of Notes due in July 2023.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements (collectively, the “Exchange Agreements”) with certain holders (collectively, the “Noteholders”) of the Company’s outstanding 4.25% unsecured senior notes due 2023 (the “Notes”), to acquire C$12.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes from the Noteholders in exchange for common shares of the Company (the “Canopy Shares”) and cash.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement to equitize these notes and remain focused on further strengthening Canopy’s financial position. This announcement builds on other already completed actions to preserve cash and provide additional financial flexibility,” said Judy Hong, Chief Financial Officer, Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 586.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $227.55 million with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $0.384 to $0.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.38M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 29142024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.04. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -53.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 16.47 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9321, while it was recorded at 0.4498 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2277 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -115.50 and a Gross Margin at -12.89. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -813.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.98.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.51%.

