BofA Securities slashes price target on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] – find out why.

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] gained 0.19% or 0.08 points to close at $41.55 with a heavy trading volume of 16262387 shares. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Celebrating Flag Day: An Initiative by Comcast Military Veterans Respects and Renews Our National Symbol.

Every year on June 14, we proudly display the Stars and Stripes in honor of Flag Day. This year, Comcast celebrated this important day in an especially meaningful way with a unique initiative to replace worn or tattered flags in communities across the nation.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In 2017, members of Comcast’s veteran-focused employee resource group (VetNet) launched the Flag Replacement Program out of a deep sense of patriotism and commitment to our nation’s values. While on their daily routes, our teammates noticed flags that were faded, frayed, or otherwise worn from weather and time. Recognizing the importance of respecting the flag and what it represents, these veterans decided to take action.

The daily chart for CMCSA points out that the company has recorded 20.02% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 18.69M shares, CMCSA reached to a volume of 16262387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $45.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 25.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for CMCSA stock

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.64. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.12, while it was recorded at 41.35 for the last single week of trading, and 36.56 for the last 200 days.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 7.42%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]