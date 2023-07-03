BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain 69.63% so far this year. What now?

BlackBerry Limited [NYSE: BB] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.72 during the day while it closed the day at $5.53. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 5:05 PM that BlackBerry Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results.

Beats non-GAAP earnings expectations.

Delivers sequential revenue and billings growth for Cybersecurity business unit.

BlackBerry Limited stock has also gained 15.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BB stock has inclined by 38.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 73.90% and gained 69.63% year-on date.

The market cap for BB stock reached $3.00 billion, with 581.46 million shares outstanding and 570.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, BB reached a trading volume of 12015485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BlackBerry Limited [BB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BB shares is $5.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for BlackBerry Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BlackBerry Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

BB stock trade performance evaluation

BlackBerry Limited [BB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.45. With this latest performance, BB shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.44 for BlackBerry Limited [BB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.93, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 4.48 for the last 200 days.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BlackBerry Limited [BB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.15 and a Gross Margin at +49.24. BlackBerry Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -111.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.81.

BlackBerry Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BlackBerry Limited [BB]: Insider Ownership positions