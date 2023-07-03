Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] Revenue clocked in at $0.80 million, down -63.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: BXRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 124.91% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 120.75%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Baudax Bio Acquires TeraImmune, Inc.

TeraImmune, an Advanced Treg Research Company, headed by Yong Chan Kim, Ph D, brings an approved Treg IND to the Strong Development team from Baudax.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Baudax Bio CEO Gerri Henwood to Serve as CEO of Combined Entity.

Over the last 12 months, BXRX stock dropped by -96.48%. The one-year Baudax Bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.12. The average equity rating for BXRX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.20 million, with 6.06 million shares outstanding and 6.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 946.86K shares, BXRX stock reached a trading volume of 113045811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXRX shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Baudax Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baudax Bio Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.99.

BXRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 120.75. With this latest performance, BXRX shares gained by 122.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.19 for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7720, while it was recorded at 0.6530 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6878 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Baudax Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -2816.63 and a Gross Margin at -622.70. Baudax Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4633.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] managed to generate an average of -$6,532,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Baudax Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] Insider Position Details