Barrington Research lifts OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] traded at a high on 06/30/23, posting a 11.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.17. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 6:45 AM that FDA Approves Pfizer’s NGENLA™, a Long-Acting Once-Weekly Treatment for Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency.

New, longer-acting treatment offers option to reduce the frequency of injections for children with growth hormone deficiency from daily to once-weekly.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved NGENLA (somatrogon-ghla), a once-weekly, human growth hormone analog indicated for treatment of pediatric patients aged three years and older who have growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone. NGENLA is expected to become available for U.S. prescribing in August 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11704072 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of OPKO Health Inc. stands at 12.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.85%.

The market cap for OPK stock reached $1.48 billion, with 751.51 million shares outstanding and 416.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, OPK reached a trading volume of 11704072 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $4.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has OPK stock performed recently?

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.63. With this latest performance, OPK shares gained by 56.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.34 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.59, while it was recorded at 1.83 for the last single week of trading, and 1.51 for the last 200 days.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.51 and a Gross Margin at +20.36. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.70.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now -12.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.57. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of -$78,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]