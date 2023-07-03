Barclays lifts United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] closed the trading session at $54.87 on 06/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.90, while the highest price level was $54.96. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM that United to Hold Webcast of Second-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

United will hold a conference call to discuss second-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, July 20 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its second-quarter financial results and outlook after market close on Wednesday, July 19.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 45.54 percent and weekly performance of 4.22 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.00M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 10044047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $64.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 49.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

UAL stock trade performance evaluation

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.22. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 15.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.25, while it was recorded at 54.85 for the last single week of trading, and 44.57 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. go to 71.52%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Insider Ownership positions