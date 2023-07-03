Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain 55.19% so far this year. What now?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] jumped around 2.46 points on Friday, while shares priced at $130.36 at the close of the session, up 1.92%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 1:05 PM that AWS Announces General Availability of AWS AppFabric to Enhance Leading SaaS Applications for Improved Productivity and Security.

With a few clicks, IT and security teams can use AWS AppFabric to easily manage and secure applications, and employees can be more productive using generative AI.

Asana, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Okta, Slack, Splunk, and Zoom among independently developed applications supported by AWS AppFabric, with customers including Bank Leumi, Optibus, and YuJa.

Compared to the average trading volume of 62.80M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 53854813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $140.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.22.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 8.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.14 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.13, while it was recorded at 128.76 for the last single week of trading, and 104.22 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]