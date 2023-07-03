Alembic Global Advisors slashes price target on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] – find out why.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] loss -8.27% on the last trading session, reaching $3.88 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 12:53 PM that Virgin Galactic Completes Inaugural Commercial Spaceflight.

Second successful spaceflight in two months.

‘Galactic 01’ spaceflight carried 13 research payloads and three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.40M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 51271799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 511.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

Trading performance analysis for SPCE stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.60. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.50 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 4.57 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]