Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $4

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] closed the trading session at $2.35 on 06/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.30, while the highest price level was $2.65. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:19 PM that Xeris Biopharma CEO reveals impact of CSO’s departure and exciting future plans.

Xeris Biopharma CEO Paul Edick joined Proactive’s Natalie Stoberman to share the resignation of the company’s Chief Scientific Officer and Founder Dr. Steven Prestrelski as he transitions to a consulting role with Xeris.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 76.69 percent and weekly performance of -20.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 100.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 78.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, XERS reached to a volume of 2869428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.61. With this latest performance, XERS shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 100.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.65, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 1.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.97 and a Gross Margin at +69.63. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.86.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -37.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 438.31. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 434.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$266,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

