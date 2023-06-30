why FREYR Battery [FREY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.83

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] closed the trading session at $9.08 on 06/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.7084, while the highest price level was $9.91. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM that FREYR Battery Announces Key Achievements Ahead of Capital Markets Day.

FREYR assembles and successfully charges its first semi-automated battery unit cells at the Customer Qualification Plant, provides Giga Arctic and Giga America financing updates, announces technology diversification progress including a Heads of Terms agreement with Sunwoda Mobility Energy Technology Co., Ltd., and receives indication that a major passenger vehicle OEM intends to join FREYR’s recently formed Energy Transition Acceleration Coalition.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

FREYR has assembled and successfully charged its first battery unit cells at the company’s Customer Qualification Plant (“CQP”) and is on schedule to ramp process automation, production, and testing of chargeable cells in H2 2023 and beyond. The semi-automated assembly of the first unit cells is the first major post-opening achievement at the CQP less than two years after FREYR announced its Final Investment Decision (“FID”) of the giga scale nameplate plant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.61 percent and weekly performance of 26.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, FREY reached to a volume of 13017547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about FREYR Battery [FREY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

FREY stock trade performance evaluation

FREYR Battery [FREY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.29. With this latest performance, FREY shares gained by 23.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.49 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.35, while it was recorded at 7.72 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FREY is now -18.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FREYR Battery [FREY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.01. Additionally, FREY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FREYR Battery [FREY] managed to generate an average of -$465,995 per employee.FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: Insider Ownership positions