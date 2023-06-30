why Blackstone Inc. [BX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $100.94

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] gained 1.67% or 1.52 points to close at $92.81 with a heavy trading volume of 2761236 shares. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Prologis to Acquire 14MSF Blackstone Industrial Portfolio in $3.1 Billion Deal.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) and Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced a definitive agreement for Prologis to acquire nearly 14 million square feet of industrial properties from opportunistic real estate funds affiliated with Blackstone for $3.1 billion, funded by cash. The acquisition price represents an approximately 4% cap rate in the first year and a 5.75% cap rate when adjusting to today’s market rents.

“We’re pleased to be working with Blackstone on this deal. These high-quality properties are complementary to our portfolio and fit perfectly into our long-term strategic plan for growth,” said Dan Letter, president, Prologis. “The acquisition demonstrates our unique ability to add significant scale to our portfolio – expanding customer relationships and increasing opportunities for our growing Essentials platform.”.

It opened the trading session at $91.54, the shares rose to $92.95 and dropped to $91.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BX points out that the company has recorded 25.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, BX reached to a volume of 2761236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $100.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

Trading performance analysis for BX stock

Blackstone Inc. [BX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, BX shares gained by 7.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.74, while it was recorded at 90.41 for the last single week of trading, and 87.10 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 11.37%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blackstone Inc. [BX]