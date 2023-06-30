why Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $78.08

Apollo Global Management Inc. [NYSE: APO] gained 0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $75.81 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Apollo to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 3, 2023.

Apollo distributes its earnings releases via its website and email lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them here.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Apollo Global Management Inc. represents 584.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.90 billion with the latest information. APO stock price has been found in the range of $75.12 to $76.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, APO reached a trading volume of 2232340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APO shares is $78.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apollo Global Management Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for APO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for APO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.62.

Trading performance analysis for APO stock

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, APO shares gained by 13.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.48, while it was recorded at 74.48 for the last single week of trading, and 63.47 for the last 200 days.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.16 and a Gross Margin at +94.13. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.68.

Return on Total Capital for APO is now -16.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,642.82. Additionally, APO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,638.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 94.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO] managed to generate an average of -$1,283,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apollo Global Management Inc. go to 7.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apollo Global Management Inc. [APO]