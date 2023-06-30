Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Novo Nordisk A/S [NYSE: NVO] price surged by 0.15 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 7:28 AM that Novo Nordisk A/S – share repurchase programme.

Bagsværd, Denmark, 26 June 2023 – On 9 May 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Rules”). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.

Under the programme initiated 9 May 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 5.8 billion in the period from 10 May 2023 to 8 August 2023.

A sum of 1159670 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.36M shares. Novo Nordisk A/S shares reached a high of $157.10 and dropped to a low of $154.62 until finishing in the latest session at $157.03.

The one-year NVO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.86. The average equity rating for NVO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVO shares is $176.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Nordisk A/S is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

NVO Stock Performance Analysis:

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.87. With this latest performance, NVO shares dropped by -1.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.48, while it was recorded at 157.22 for the last single week of trading, and 137.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Novo Nordisk A/S Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +82.50. Novo Nordisk A/S’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.38.

Return on Total Capital for NVO is now 72.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 57.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.88. Additionally, NVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] managed to generate an average of $1,020,812 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Novo Nordisk A/S’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

NVO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novo Nordisk A/S go to 2.80%.

Novo Nordisk A/S [NVO] Insider Position Details