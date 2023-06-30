Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $48.91 during the day while it closed the day at $48.76. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Howmet Aerospace to Host Virtual Webcast of Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will host its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The annual meeting will be held in a virtual format only, via webcast at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HWM2023. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website from 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 18, 2023, until March 1, 2024.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, shareholders of record of Howmet Aerospace common stock as of the close of business on March 21, 2023, the record date, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. To vote or submit questions during the virtual meeting, shareholders must enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice or email that they previously received. Online access to the webcast will open shortly prior to the start of the 2023 Annual Meeting. Guests without a control number may also attend the meeting, but will not have the option to vote shares or ask questions.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock has also gained 4.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HWM stock has inclined by 16.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 23.76% and gained 23.72% year-on date.

The market cap for HWM stock reached $20.41 billion, with 412.00 million shares outstanding and 410.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, HWM reached a trading volume of 2473204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $50.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 44.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HWM stock trade performance evaluation

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.14 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.84, while it was recorded at 47.60 for the last single week of trading, and 40.04 for the last 200 days.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.28.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.77. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $21,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 16.80%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]: Insider Ownership positions