Wall Street Analyst Upgrade DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. What else is Wall St. saying

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] gained 3.23% on the last trading session, reaching $7.99 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM that DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the second quarter 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, August 3, 2023. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled shortly after on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.drhc.com.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call using this link to obtain dial-in and webcast details. Registration details are also available by visiting https://investor.drhc.com. To participate in the webcast, please follow instructions via the links above 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company represents 211.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.69 billion with the latest information. DRH stock price has been found in the range of $7.68 to $8.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, DRH reached a trading volume of 2821858 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $10.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRH in the course of the last twelve months was 46.40.

Trading performance analysis for DRH stock

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.57. With this latest performance, DRH shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.04 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.08, while it was recorded at 7.76 for the last single week of trading, and 8.47 for the last 200 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.72 and a Gross Margin at +27.93. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.92.

Return on Total Capital for DRH is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.56. Additionally, DRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] managed to generate an average of $3,644,267 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]