Wall Street Analyst Initiated Wallbox N.V. [WBX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Wallbox N.V. [NYSE: WBX] traded at a high on 06/29/23, posting a 17.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.48. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Wallbox Announces Retail Partnership With Costco.

Wallbox’s Pulsar Plus will be available for purchase in stores nationwide and through the Costco website.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that Pulsar Plus, its best-selling EV charger, will be available at Costco (NASDAQ: COST) stores across the U.S. and through Costco.com starting in July, marking Costco’s most extensive EV charging deployment to date.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4140831 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wallbox N.V. stands at 7.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.18%.

The market cap for WBX stock reached $650.45 million, with 164.76 million shares outstanding and 47.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 665.82K shares, WBX reached a trading volume of 4140831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wallbox N.V. [WBX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBX shares is $7.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Wallbox N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wallbox N.V. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

How has WBX stock performed recently?

Wallbox N.V. [WBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.11. With this latest performance, WBX shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for Wallbox N.V. [WBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.93 for the last 200 days.

Wallbox N.V. [WBX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wallbox N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Wallbox N.V. [WBX]