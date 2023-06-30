Wall Street Analyst Initiated The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] traded at a high on 06/29/23, posting a 1.60 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $31.70. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:32 AM that No Kid Hungry Recognizes Acentra™ Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer as a Champion in Fight to End Childhood Hunger.

Acentra Health CEO Todd Stottlemyer was recognized by No Kid Hungry as a Champion in the fight to end childhood hunger at the non-profit organization’s annual fundraising dinner in Washington D.C., which raised more than $1 million dollars. The non-profit organization lauded Stottlemyer’s near decade of advocacy for No Kid Hungry including his leadership in galvanizing a network of tech leaders in the D.C. region that raised over $1 million at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

“This dinner gives us an opportunity to celebrate the commitment of local leaders who are making an impact for children in their community and to raise resources to continue ensuring every child receives three meals a day,” says Billy Shore, founder and executive chair of Share Our Strength. “No Kid Hungry is grateful for the servant leadership of each of our Champions for using their unique strengths to fight to end childhood hunger.” Virginia Ali, co-founder of Ben’s Chili Bowl, and Erik Bruner-Yang, chef and owner of Maketto, were also honored as No Kid Hungry Champions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2249453 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Carlyle Group Inc. stands at 2.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.36%.

The market cap for CG stock reached $11.62 billion, with 362.94 million shares outstanding and 240.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, CG reached a trading volume of 2249453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $36.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

How has CG stock performed recently?

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, CG shares gained by 12.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.58 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.97, while it was recorded at 30.86 for the last single week of trading, and 30.25 for the last 200 days.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.89 and a Gross Margin at +77.41. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.65.

Return on Total Capital for CG is now 11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 139.52. Additionally, CG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] managed to generate an average of $583,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Earnings analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -3.59%.

Insider trade positions for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]