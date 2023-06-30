Wall Street Analyst Initiated Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Physicians Realty Trust [NYSE: DOC] gained 3.16% or 0.43 points to close at $14.02 with a heavy trading volume of 2286695 shares. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 7:45 AM that Physicians Realty Trust Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Date for the Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. “We are proud to declare and pay our 40th consecutive quarterly dividend. We believe our balance sheet is poised for opportunistic investment and our outpatient medical facilities continue to produce reliable cash flows and resiliency to market downturns. We look forward to sharing more about our second quarter 2023 results in our earnings release and related conference call, scheduled for August 3, 2023,” said John T. Thomas, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

The dividend will be payable on July 18, 2023, to common shareholders and unit holders of record on July 5, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $13.59, the shares rose to $14.04 and dropped to $13.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOC points out that the company has recorded -4.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, DOC reached to a volume of 2286695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOC shares is $16.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Physicians Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Physicians Realty Trust is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for DOC stock

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, DOC shares gained by 3.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.84 for Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.13, while it was recorded at 13.71 for the last single week of trading, and 14.68 for the last 200 days.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.50. Physicians Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.82.

Return on Total Capital for DOC is now 2.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.86. Additionally, DOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Physicians Realty Trust [DOC] managed to generate an average of $1,029,069 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Physicians Realty Trust go to -14.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Physicians Realty Trust [DOC]