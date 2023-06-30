Wall Street Analyst Initiated Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] closed the trading session at $13.12 on 06/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.99, while the highest price level was $13.54. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that PacBio’s Revio System Empowers Bioscientia to Scale Long-Read Whole Genome Sequencing and Unravel the Mysteries of Rare Disease.

Bioscientia Acquires Multiple Revio Sequencing Systems to Revolutionize Rare Disease Research by Sequencing Thousands of Long-Read Human Genomes Annually.

PacBio, a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, today announced that Bioscientia is using its Revio long-read sequencing systems to expand its genomics research projects and sequence several thousand human genomes per year. Part of Sonic Healthcare Group, Bioscientia is a leading global provider of clinical laboratory testing services for diagnostics based in Germany. The increased accuracy, read length and methylation insights offered by the Revio system will enable Bioscientia to explore certain monogenic disorders, such as deafness, blindness, and developmental delay, and study the underlying causes of rare diseases.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 60.39 percent and weekly performance of 2.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 36.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, PACB reached to a volume of 2380739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $14.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 169.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.72 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 12.74 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.08. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -244.92.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.59. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of -$408,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Insider Ownership positions