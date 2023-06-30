Wall Street Analyst Initiated Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] gained 1.39% on the last trading session, reaching $14.59 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM that Arbor Realty Trust Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) will replace Ranger Oil Corp. (NASD:ROCC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, June 23. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX/NYSE: BTE) acquired Ranger Oil Corp. in a deal that closed today.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. represents 181.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.71 billion with the latest information. ABR stock price has been found in the range of $14.37 to $14.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 5151808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17.

Trading performance analysis for ABR stock

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.53 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.68, while it was recorded at 14.17 for the last single week of trading, and 13.29 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +82.44 and a Gross Margin at +99.06. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.33.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 462.18. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $517,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

