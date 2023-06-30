Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain 29.17% so far this year. What now?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] traded at a low on 06/29/23, posting a -0.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $63.24. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Twilio and Frame AI Announce Partnership to Uplevel Contact Center Experiences with AI.

Twilio’s CustomerAI Set to Dramatically Increase Operational Efficiency for Flex Customers.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO), the customer engagement platform that drives real-time, personalized experiences for today’s leading brands, and Frame AI, the next-generation AI-driven platform for Customer Intelligence, today announced a partnership to leverage AI to enhance customer engagement delivered within Twilio Flex. With the help of Frame AI’s platform, Twilio Flex (the cloud-based digital engagement solution for personalized interactions across contact centers, sales, and in-app concierge) will be able to provide decision makers with key insights and recommendations to optimize their contact center operations and, in turn, improve customer experiences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2484230 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Twilio Inc. stands at 3.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.30%.

The market cap for TWLO stock reached $11.45 billion, with 186.40 million shares outstanding and 173.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, TWLO reached a trading volume of 2484230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Twilio Inc. [TWLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $66.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.80.

How has TWLO stock performed recently?

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 0.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.60, while it was recorded at 63.66 for the last single week of trading, and 60.10 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.83.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.74. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$154,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]