Truist lifts Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [NYSE: BNL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.91%. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Broadstone Net Lease Provides Business Update.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: BNL) (“BNL,” the “Company,” “we,” “our,” or “us”), today provided an update on the Company’s second quarter activity to date.

Over the last 12 months, BNL stock dropped by -25.05%. The one-year Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.76. The average equity rating for BNL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.96 billion, with 186.13 million shares outstanding and 160.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 990.41K shares, BNL stock reached a trading volume of 2369890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNL shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

BNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, BNL shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.82 for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.95, while it was recorded at 15.56 for the last single week of trading, and 16.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadstone Net Lease Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.71 and a Gross Margin at +49.44. Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Total Capital for BNL is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.12. Additionally, BNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] managed to generate an average of $369,775 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 235.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. [BNL] Insider Position Details