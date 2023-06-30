TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] Revenue clocked in at $9.77 million, up 59.84% YTD: What’s Next?

TOP Financial Group Limited [NASDAQ: TOP] traded at a high on 06/29/23, posting a 38.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.80. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 2:09 PM that TOP Financial Group Limited Issues Statement Regarding Market Activity.

TOP Financial Group Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOP), a fast-growing online brokerage firm located in Hong Kong specializing in the trading of local and foreign equities, futures, options products and other financial services, today issued the following statement in response to recent market activity:.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

While it is the Company’s practice not to comment on any stock movement, we believe it is important to note that we caution investors and all other persons to rely solely on statements and filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission issued by the Company itself or its authorized representatives.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26064056 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TOP Financial Group Limited stands at 17.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.13%.

The market cap for TOP stock reached $273.39 million, with 35.05 million shares outstanding and 5.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, TOP reached a trading volume of 26064056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOP Financial Group Limited is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.92.

How has TOP stock performed recently?

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.94. With this latest performance, TOP shares dropped by -24.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.96, while it was recorded at 6.26 for the last single week of trading, and 8.19 for the last 200 days.

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.78 and a Gross Margin at +64.29. TOP Financial Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.64.

Return on Total Capital for TOP is now 41.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.40. Additionally, TOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] managed to generate an average of $317,391 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.

Insider trade positions for TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]