The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Is Currently 1.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] gained 1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $125.68 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Trovata and PNC Treasury Management Provide Integrated Payment Processing Experience for Corporate and Commercial Businesses.

Trovata and PNC leverage APIs to automate client financial operations.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Trovata, the global leader in bank APIs and cash management, today announced an expanded working relationship with PNC Treasury Management to provide joint customers with integrated payment processing capabilities. The newly enhanced relationship enables PNC’s and Trovata’s business clients to make transfers and send payments via ACH, wire and RTP®, using API integrations, thus eliminating the need for a third-party intermediary.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. represents 401.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.47 billion with the latest information. PNC stock price has been found in the range of $124.50 to $126.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 2213752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $142.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 97.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43.

Trading performance analysis for PNC stock

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.05, while it was recorded at 124.00 for the last single week of trading, and 144.55 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.55. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.26. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $97,717 per employee.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -4.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]