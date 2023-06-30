TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] stock Upgrade by Johnson Rice analyst, price target now $7

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 20.86%. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SALTWERX, LLC ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING REGARDING A PROPOSED BRINE PRODUCTION UNIT IN THE SMACKOVER FORMATION.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Saltwerx LLC (“Saltwerx”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of a Fortune 500 company, whereby they will pool certain of their respective brine mineral rights in Arkansas’ Smackover Formation, in support of an application for an approximately 6,000 acre Brine Production Unit (“Brine Unit”) with the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission (“AOGC”) and potential bromine and lithium extraction from the brine produced from such Brine Unit.

Contingent on Brine Unit approval by the AOGC, TETRA and Saltwerx have agreed to collaborate in key areas, including upstream design and development to optimize long-term brine production, technology development for lithium extraction, and associated engineering studies required to develop the proposed Brine Unit. As part of the MOU, subject to AOGC approval of the Brine Unit, TETRA and Saltwerx have agreed to work together to negotiate operating, joint venture and/or joint development agreements relating to the development of the Brine Unit.

Over the last 12 months, TTI stock dropped by -22.58%. The one-year TETRA Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.0. The average equity rating for TTI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $444.16 million, with 128.94 million shares outstanding and 115.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, TTI stock reached a trading volume of 2833345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

TTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.86. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 26.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.09 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 3.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TETRA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +20.52. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTI is now 7.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.40. Additionally, TTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 171.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] managed to generate an average of $5,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Insider Position Details