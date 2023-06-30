Stifel slashes price target on EVgo Inc. [EVGO] – find out why.

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] traded at a high on 06/29/23, posting a 4.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.13. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that EVgo Crosses $10M Milestone in Utility Incentive Funding Awarded Since 2022.

Through collaboration with utilities from coast to coast, EVgo continues to accelerate fast charger deployment by leveraging incentive programs.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the commissioning of a new station in Carteret, New Jersey that is the latest EVgo site to leverage funding from a utility EV charging incentive program. Utility charging incentive programs, often referred to as “Make-Ready,” are designed to support the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure by reducing the upfront costs of site construction associated with “making a site ready” to install EV charging stations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4598677 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EVgo Inc. stands at 7.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.65%.

The market cap for EVGO stock reached $1.29 billion, with 71.71 million shares outstanding and 68.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, EVGO reached a trading volume of 4598677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $7.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.88.

How has EVGO stock performed recently?

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, EVGO shares gained by 3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 3.91 for the last single week of trading, and 6.03 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.88 and a Gross Margin at -41.75. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.04.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]